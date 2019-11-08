Artsbridge: German George's of Great Britain - Handle and The Mad King

ArtsBridge presents an evening of vocal chamber music featuring operatic bass Curtis Streetman. While in his twenties, Handel lived in Rome where he honed his considerable talent for composing vocal music. Eventually settling in London, Handel composed dozens of operas transforming the city into the artistic capital of the late baroque. The program begins with compositions representing Handel’s Italian period, which heavily informed his later operatic output.

Rounding out the evening will be Sir Peter Maxwell-Davies’ avant-garde one act opera, “Eight Songs of a Mad King” in a 50th anniversary commemorative performance. It is well-documented that King George III was obsessed with Handel’s fame, and with his music. It is also known that the monarch was periodically treated for bouts of emotional distress and for lapses of lucidity.