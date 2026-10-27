DETAILS

Asbury University Presents The Ruby Sunrise

Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, November 5, 2026 — 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night)

Friday, November 6, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 2026 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 12, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 13, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, 2026 — 2 p.m.

Location: Asbury University Greathouse Theatre, 311 W Main St., Wilmore, Kentucky 40390

Theatre Contact: Kris Dietrich, Kristopher.dietrich@asbury.edu, (859) 858-3511

Ticket Website: https://www.onthestage.tickets/asbury-university

Tickets: $15 General/ $12 Faculty and Staff/$10 for Students and $11 Seniors | Tickets on sale now:

Online Submission Contact: Colton Back, Colton.back@asbury.edu, (859) 858-3511

Directed by Sarah Cole

Description:

Beginning in a rural barn in the 1920s, The Ruby Sunrise follows a determined young woman who risks everything to pursue her dream of inventing television. Surrounded by wires and fueled by her belief in what the future could become, she takes on an ambitious challenge that could change the world. Decades later, her story connects with the people at the television network bringing that story to the screen, raising questions about memory, ambition, and who receives credit for an invention.