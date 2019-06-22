Now in its 23rd year, Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate’s annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived, with live music, silent and live auctions and more. Proceeds go towards the maintenance and preservation of the house and grounds of the historic estate, which is utilized in many of the same ways a public park or garden is, but does not receive state or federal funding.
Ashland Lawn Party
Ashland/ The Henry Clay Estate Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Ashland/ The Henry Clay Estate Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
