This annual summer party is held on the lawn of Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, with cocktails, live music from Electria, and dinner under a tent, provided by Selma’s Catering. A live auction kicks off at 8 p.m., with a silent auction also available. Tickets and more info are available online.

5:30 p.m. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. henryclay.org/exhibits-events/upcoming-events/