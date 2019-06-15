Ashland Wattle Workshop

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Wattle refers to a material for making fences, walls, etc. consisting of stakes and interlacing rods of Willow, Kentucky Cane, or any branch that is flexible. This building technique dates back to the Neolithic Age but today, wattle fences are a picturesque way to screen utilities/bins or add definition in gardens. Instructor and Kentucky Crafted Artist Justin Roberts will teach this method, and participants will help create a wattle fence around Ashland's Hemp plot. Workshop Cost: $20. June 15: 10am, Noon, or 2pm; June 16: 2pm.

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
