Autumnal Farm Feast at Headwater Farm

Join us for an open air feast along the headwaters of the Elkhorn Creek! This inaugural event will showcase the biodiverse bounty and potential of Seedleaf’s 30-acre Headwater Farm as we celebrate the meaningful exchange of knowledge, culture and community it affords.

Live Music | Silent Auction | Walking Farm tour | Hands-on activities such as planting and operating an 1800’s Sorghum Mill | Enjoy a harvest feast dinner along the headwaters of the Elkhorn Creek.

Dress:

This is an outdoor event! Please dress appropriately for the weather, bring layers and wear comfortable shoes.

Weather:

If the weather is more than a drizzle, we'll cancel and provide a full refund. We'll let ticket holders know 3 days before if we need to cancel.