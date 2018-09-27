AZUR Presents: A tribute to Miss Marie Sichko

AZUR restaurant and patio 3070 Lakecrest Cirlce Suite 550, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Azur Restaurant and Patio, working closely with Father Jim Sichko, a self-confessed foodie, has developed a menu centered upon “Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce,” named after Father Jim’s late mother. In a generous gesture, Father Jim will donate national sale proceeds to the Southeast Texas Hospice and the One In Christ Annual Appeal. To add to our local goodwill, AZUR will be donating a backpack to F.E.E.D for every person in attendance. $30 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 859-296-1007 for reservations.

AZUR restaurant and patio 3070 Lakecrest Cirlce Suite 550, Lexington, Kentucky 40513 View Map
