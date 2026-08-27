GRAC is getting loud!

Join us Saturday, October 3 from 4 PM to midnight for our first-ever Backporch Battle of the Bands event -- an outdoor night of live music, with musicians going head-to-head in our Acoustic Division and Band Division. Both divisions are competing for cash prizes, with the winners decided by crowd vote.

BAND REGISTRATION CLOSES ON SEPT. 4TH-sign up at grackentucky.org/artists for your chance to compete!

Then, when the competition wraps up, we’re keeping the music going with singer-songwriter Tab Caudill opening things up, followed by a full set from central KY art punk band Mantra Lounge to close out the night!

Come for the competition. Stay for the music. Leave with a new favorite band!

October 3 • 4 PM–Midnight • $10 all-day entry • 18+ only

Tickets on sale now!