Backporch Battle of the Bands
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Gateway Regional Arts Center 101 E Main St, Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
GRAC is getting loud!
Join us Saturday, October 3 from 4 PM to midnight for our first-ever Backporch Battle of the Bands event -- an outdoor night of live music, with musicians going head-to-head in our Acoustic Division and Band Division. Both divisions are competing for cash prizes, with the winners decided by crowd vote.
BAND REGISTRATION CLOSES ON SEPT. 4TH-sign up at grackentucky.org/artists for your chance to compete!
Then, when the competition wraps up, we’re keeping the music going with singer-songwriter Tab Caudill opening things up, followed by a full set from central KY art punk band Mantra Lounge to close out the night!
Come for the competition. Stay for the music. Leave with a new favorite band!
October 3 • 4 PM–Midnight • $10 all-day entry • 18+ only
Tickets on sale now!