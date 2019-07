Audiences experience a night of professional ballet, complete with stage, lighting, and costumes in the unique setting of Woodland Park. The event begins with a pre-show youth production at 8 p.m. This year’s preshow production will be Princess Vignettes. The preshow is a chance for young dancers from all area dance schools to come together in Kentucky’s premier outdoor ballet event. The main show featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre begins at 9 p.m.