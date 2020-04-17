Apr 17 - Friday at 7:30 PM

Apr 18 - Saturday at 1:00 PM

Apr 18 - Saturday at 7:30 PM

Apr 19 - Sunday at 1:00 PM

Apr 19 - Sunday at 6:30 PM

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical.

It’s 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that give them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally, feel like they have a place to call home.