Bang on a Can All-Stars: “90/90.”

The contemporary genre-bending collective Bang on a Can All-Stars celebrates composers Philip Glass and Steve Reich in celebration of their 90th birthday milestones. Presented as part of the SCFA Expansive Sounds Series, the two-part program explores Glass’s music in the first half and Reich’s in the second, showcasing the ensemble’s energy, precision and adventurous approach to contemporary music.

7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center