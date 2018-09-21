The Barn's First Birthday Bash

Celebrate The Barn's FIRST birthday with all sorts of foodie festivities, live music, giveaways, cake and more!

9/10-9/21: Grab a Barn Passport at any of the stalls & be entered to win $500 in Barn Gift Cards! Just get 3 stamps from 8 of the stalls & turn your passport back in to be entered! {(1) Winner does not need to be present to win, (1) Winner chosen on 9/21 at 8 pm.}

9/21 at 6:00 PM: The First 200 guests to turn in their passports (or show 3 Barn receipts if you've already turned in your passport) - will receive a commemorative Barn T-Shirt by Kentucky For Kentucky!

Restaurant Specials:

- $4 Birthday Shots at Whiskey Bear

- $5 Brats at Pasture by Marksbury Farm

- $5 Fish & Chips at Smithtown at the Summit

- $5 Kentucky Socks (Limit 5 Per Customer) at Kentucky For Kentucky

- $5 Pok Pok Wings at Atomic Ramen

- Complimentary Dip Platter at Athenian Grill