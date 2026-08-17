From the Bayou to the Bluegrass Cajun Cooking Class with chef Mason Colby
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Lexington Scottish Rite Bodies 553 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Learn the joys of cooking gumbo with Chef Mason Colby, as he shares his family gumbo recipe. The class will be followed by a gumbo meal and live music from Tahlsound Alumni Them Lasses. 6:00 PM arrival, 6:30 cooking experience, 7:30 dinner and music. Come. Learn. Eat. Listen.
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Lexington Scottish Rite Bodies 553 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC