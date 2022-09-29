BCTC Theatre: "Shakespeare in Love"

BCTC - Winchester Campus 2020 Rolling Hills Lane, Winchester, Kentucky

Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall

Based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard

September 29th - October 1st, 2022

  • Gates open at 6PM
  • Showtime - 7PM

All tickets $12 - tickets will be available starting September 13 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center box office at (859) 425-2550 - or Click Here (new window)

ALL TICKET SALES ARE IN ADVANCE - no tickets sold at the gate on the night of the show.

Please bring a blanket or a lawn chair for seating! We plan to have live music starting at 6PM, and a Food Truck in attendance for food and beverage purchases!

