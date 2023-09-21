BCTC Theatre: "The Consequences of Madison Mumbry"

"The Consequences of Madison Mumbry." Sept. 21-23.

The theatre department of the Bluegrass Community and Technical College presents the world premiere of this play by playwright Darren Michael. When Madison's blind date Albert begins to sabotage their evening then confesses that he is from the future, bound and determined to stop them from ever being together, Madison throws caution to the wind. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game where Madison must decipher an elaborate hoax or worse – that the future is beyond her control.

All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Lexington Children's Theatre / 2nd Floor Lab space, 418 W. Short St. • 7:30 p.m. • Click here for tickets, available after Sept. 12