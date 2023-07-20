Antagonist Productions and BCTC Theatre present Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor

The theatre department at Bluegrass Technical and Community College and Antagonist Productions are teaming up for a summer production of Shakespeare's "The Merry Wives of Windsor." The play will take place over the last two weekends in July, at Equus Run Vineyards (July 20-22) and Moondance Amphitheatre (July 28-30).

"The Merry Wives of Windsor" follows the tale of Sir John Falstaff as he decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. When the wives figure out that he sent them identical letters, they devise a plan, with the help of their husbands and friends, to trick Falstaff and put his mischief to an end.

*All show times 7:30 PM - gates open at 6PM

*Admission is FREE for all performances, but donations are appreciated! Food trucks and Live music will be available.

*The show is approximately 90 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission.

*Audience is encouraged to bring low-backed lawn chairs and/or blankets to each venue for seating.