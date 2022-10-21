Bear Medicine Album Release Show

“Dog is Love,” recorded by Lexington’s Otto Helmuth, is the sophomore album of Lexington band Bear Medicine. Described by Matt Gibson as “Anthemic folk rock and lush chamber lullabies; songwriter and guitarist Josh Wright’s melodies are supported by a breadth of instrumentation that includes cello, bass, flute, violin and percussion performed by some of Lexington’s most prolific and seasoned musicians. Wright’s signature falsetto vocals are once again accompanied by Kim Conlee’s backing harmonies to beautiful effect on a new collection of timeless songs.” The group celebrates the much-anticipated release of the album with a hometown throwdown with support from Tense Kids.