This 5-day event aims to celebrate America's native spirit and the “people, places and things that make it so tasty,” while exploring other tastemakers who are using Bourbon and Whiskey to continue the tradition of this Kentucky specialty.

Beer, Bourbon & Bacon "Garden Party." Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Heartwood, 1195 Versailles Rd., #110. Attendees are offered bacon and bacon-like small bites matched with bacon-y bourbon cocktails. Must be 21 to attend.