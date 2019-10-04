Bela Fleck - Edgar Meyer - Zakir Hussain with Rakesh Chaurasia

There's a bit of the sorcerer in Béla Fleck (banjo), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Edgar Meyer (double bass), and their special guest Rakesh Chaurasia (bansuri - Indian flute). Most musicians hope at most for proficiency in their chosen form, but these gentlemen move from bluegrass to Western classical to Indian classical to jazz, transmuting genres into something uniquely their own as though they'd gotten hold of the alchemist's tools that legendarily changed lead into gold. In any case, it's music that transcends description; ineffable, indefinable, and very beautiful.