Ben Sollee in concert at Josephine Sculpture Park Barn Raisin'

Celebrate Josephine Sculpture Park’s 10th anniversary with an intimate concert featuring Ben Sollee & Jordon Ellis with Jeri Katherine Howell & Nat Colten in JSP’s beautiful outdoor amphitheater. This fundraiser benefits Josephine Sculpture Park to add 10 acres to the park and restore the historic tobacco barn for additional classrooms for educational art & nature programs, events, and exhibits. $75 ticket includes the concert plus dinner and desserts by Pollo Bandito and West 6th Brews. Purchase tickets by August 9th at josephinesculpturepark.org.

Josephine Sculpture Park in a non profit that is free and open to all 365 days a year to explore 70 sculptures by national and international sculptors on 30 acres of rural Kentucky farm land. There are classes, camps, workshops and programs year round plus music, art and nature festivals. Go to josephinesculpturepark.org for events and information.