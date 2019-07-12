July 12-14 (Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Located in the beautiful wooded setting of Berea College’s Indian Fort Theater, the 38th annual Berea Craft Festival will feature over 115 artist vendors from more than 15 states. This family-friendly event also features live music and entertainment, as well as the opportunity to view artists in action as they fire pottery, make dolls and weave baskets.