Best of Brews Festival 2019

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Lexington's Best of Brews Festival is a ticketed, craft beer tasting event that will celebrate its inaugural session in 2019! Attendees may sample local, regional and national craft brews all in one place! With a focus on local craft brew, the event also will feature live music and delicious food from area food trucks.

