Bet on Sound Beginnings - A Thurby Day Luncheon Benefiting The Hearing & Speech Center

The Hearing & Speech Center Thurby Day Luncheon will celebrate the organization's mission of providing sound beginnings to families across the Commonwealth since 1960. In 2022 HSC served 2,000 families from over 65 counties through early childhood education, early intervention, hearing healthcare and speech/language therapy services.

In the spirit of the Kentucky Derby 2023, Tom Leach, “the Voice of the Kentucky Wildcats”, will share and breakdown the 149th Kentucky Derby field and share his top picks for the greatest two minutes in sports!