Bids 4 Build Wrap Party

Join us for the Bids 4 Builds Wrap Party at Relic on Friday, November 18 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. to enjoy appetizers, entertainment, and the chance to bid on exclusive items. Drink tickets will be available for purchase. There is no charge to attend this event, but we want to be prepared for you so please RSVP. A suggested $10 donation is recommended and includes a drink ticket.