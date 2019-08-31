Big Band in the Waveland Barn

Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

 Enjoy live music from the Jim Stone Jazz Band, and Swing Dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio. Relive songs from the 30’s, 40’s in the Waveland Barn. Costumed swing dance hosts will greet you as you enter. Featuring the wonderful live band, period tray vendors will provide complimentary pretzels and peanuts and ice cold small glass bottle cokes and mini moon pies for sale. This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Waveland.

Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
DANCE, MUSIC
8592723611
