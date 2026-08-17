Big in the Bluegrass | Friday, September 11 | 6:00–10:00 p.m. | The Burl

Experience Lexington's ultimate 90's festival at Big in the Bluegrass, a one-of-a-kind, festival-style fundraiser benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

Enjoy an evening featuring live music from Saved By the 90's, an open bar, food from local favorites, interactive games, karaoke, silent and live auctions, photo opportunities, and more. Whether you're reliving your favorite decade or discovering it for the first time, Big in the Bluegrass is the perfect night out with friends—all while supporting life-changing mentoring relationships for local youth across Central Kentucky.

Dust off your flannel, grab your crew, and join us for a night of nostalgia, music, and fun for a great cause.

Purchase tickets today: https://shorturl.at/2oI2x