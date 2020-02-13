Bike America presented by UK Theatre+Dance

Pedaling across America from Boston to California, Penny is looking to have her very own Eat-Pray-Love experience. This modern bicycle odyssey takes our aimless heroine through small towns and big cities as she encounters a colorful bunch of fellow travelers along the way. Is Penny having a “millennial moment” or is this the genuine right-of-passage journey every generation has earned?

