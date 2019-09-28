The Bike Lexington Family Fun Ride, one of Lexington’s most cherished, family-friendly events, will be moved to the fall this year. Bike Lexington, presented by Pedal Power, will take place on September 28 and will launch from the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. Attendees can expect a kids’ rodeo before the event, and other lively programming. Activities begin at 8:00 a.m. and the ride begins at 10:00 a.m.