Billy Strings

Raised in Michigan and based in Nashville, Strings — real name William Apostol — learned music from his father, who had learned it from his father, and his father before him. Maybe that’s why at 24, Strings’ songs, his articulation, his entire approach, sounds so authentic and steeped in tradition. His profile as a guitarist and singer in the acoustic/bluegrass scene continues to grow and he has already earned some landmark achievements – performing with Del McCoury, David Grisman and Larry Keel, landing coveted slots at festivals like Pickathon, and sharing bills with popular touring acts Yonder Mountain Stringband, Leftover Salmon and Cabinet. The industry has taken notice: He just won IBMA 2016 Momentum Awards Instrumentalist of the Year (for guitar, banjo and mandolin) and was also voted #1 in The Bluegrass Situation’s Top 16 of '16.