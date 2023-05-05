ACTivate: Artists with Purpose, A Program of Voices Amplified, presents its annual end-of-the year performance with an innovative version of the award-winning "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," curated for a Black Box Theatre.

Journey to the West Wing to see the tale as old as time unfold in an intimate setting through creative theatrical concepts. ACT II of the Black Box Musical Theatre Salon will feature Musical Theatre favorites and a farewell to our Seniors.

The Salon will feature songs including selections from "Chicago," "Natasha," "Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Songs for a New World," "Spongebob:The Musical," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," and "Waitress."

Any young artist ages 10-18 who is interested in auditioning for the 2023/24 ACTivate Company is invited to attend a free workshop before the Sunday matinee. The workshop from 12:30-1:30 pm will be an interactive musical theatre workshop with ACTivate staff.