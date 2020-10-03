Black Jacket Symphony

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album. With no sonic detail being overlooked, the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Following the album and a brief intermission, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform The Beatles White Album. 

