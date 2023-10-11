The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste. Invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats, the concert performance boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com