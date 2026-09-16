Blackberry Smoke
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke celebrates 25 years of music with a tour honoring its Georgia roots and hard-driving blend of rock, blues, country and Americana. The band’s catalog includes six chart-topping albums, along with its latest release, “Be Right Here,” a collection of songs inspired by classic rock and vintage country.
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
MUSIC