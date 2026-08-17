Blue City Ball feat. Tee Dee Young, Fredd C., The Off Daze and more

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Lexington blues favorite Tee Dee Young headlines an evening showcasing a wide range of local music, with performances by Fredd C. with Valus, The Off Daze, Lucy and the Love Letters, Devine Carama, Jarley Yung and Bodaggit. The eclectic lineup brings together blues, hip-hop, rock and other sounds from across Lexington's music scene.

5 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Info

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The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC