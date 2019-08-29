Bluegrass Classic Dog Shows

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Over 1800 dogs representing 160 American Kennel Club recognized breeds compete. All-Breed Dog Show through Best In Show, Obedience and Rally Trials, and Dock Diving Daily; Coursing Ability Tests Thursday through Monday, Lure Coursing for Sight Hounds only Friday through Sunday; Trick Dog and Canine Good Citizen Tests Thursday through Saturday; Pee Wee and Itty Bitty Plush events on Saturday for children; and a wide variety of vendors. Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena. Kentucky Horse Park Parking $5, Admission to all Events $5 per carload at the Alltech Arena. For more information, a premium list and judging program go to www.bgclassic.org. Dogs not entered in the competitions are not permitted in the show arena.

