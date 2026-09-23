Bluegrass Creative Market Fall 2026

Enjoy our curated festival right by the water at Lexington Green. We’ve invited Kentucky’s most talented artists and makers to bring you one-of-a-kind treasures you won't find anywhere else. From hand-thrown pottery and artisanal candles to custom woodwork and local ciders—we're sure everyone will find something they will love. Come listen to live music, enter our giveaway, dine with our delicious food trucks and enjoy the weekend. Free admission and parking.

🗓️ Mark Your Calendars

Saturday, Sept 26th: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, Sept 27th: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM