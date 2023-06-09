Bluegrass Lion's Club Fair

Presented by the Lexington Lions Club, The Bluegrass Fair has been an annual family tradition for more than 60 years, with carnival-style rides, games and attractions provided by Kissell Entertainment, and a variety of agricultural events as well. Visit the event’s website as it nears for additional information and tickets. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.thebluegrassfair.com