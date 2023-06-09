Presented by the Lexington Lions Club, The Bluegrass Fair has been an annual family tradition for more than 60 years, with carnival-style rides, games and attractions provided by Kissell Entertainment, and a variety of agricultural events as well. Visit the event’s website as it nears for additional information and tickets. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.thebluegrassfair.com
Bluegrass Lion's Club Fair
Masterson Station Park 3051 Leestown Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
.