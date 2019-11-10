A Bluegrass Tapestry

Centenary United Methodist 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky

The Lexington Singers will pay tribute to famed local photographer James Archambeault, who passed away earlier this year, with a reprise of one of the most artistically creative and rewarding concerts in its 61-year history: "A Bluegrass Tapestry."

Centered around the stunning composition “Heritage,” based on a poem by James Still, the concert will also feature Morten Lauridsen’s “Sure On This Shining Night” (based on James Agee’s poem), Aaron Copland’s “The Promise of Living,” and rousing revivalist hymns, folk songs, and contemporary works representative of Kentucky’s rich history. As the adult and children's choirs perform along with the orchestra, a selection of Archambeault photographs will be presented on large, state-of-the-art screens in the soaring sanctuary of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Please join the Lexington Singers and the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir for this beautiful and unique tribute concert.

