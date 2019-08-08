Bo Daddy Harris & Got That Right Band/ Cabell Rhode/ Thawind Mills

Harris is a soul/country crossover artist with a big voice and a star on the rise. 

Thawind Mills is a musical entertainer, loop artist, comedian, and storyteller. His music encompasses an incredibly eclectic range of musical styles including everything from Americana/rock-oriented entertainment with ambient, funk, classical, and Spanish themed music to stand-up comedy, improvisational songwriting, storytelling, drinking games, and trivia all geared toward audience participation.

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
