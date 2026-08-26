Connect with Lexington’s Business Community at the Bolt Marketing x ABS Happy Hour

📍 Camel Club | 📅 Sep 3 | ⏰ 5-7 PM |

Join Bolt Marketing + Advanced Business Solutions for a Happy Hour focused on bringing Lexington’s business community together. Make meaningful connections with other founders and grow your business.

🥂 First drink on us! 👋 RSVP required (click "Reserve a spot")

Advanced Business Solutions is based in Louisville and solves problems for businesses through managed IT services, cybersecurity, and IT consulting. Bolt Marketing is based in Lexington and grows small businesses with marketing fundamentals. Learn more about ABS and Bolt.

Parking

Parking is located in the lot directly behind the Club at 509 E. Main Street, across the street in the Justice Real Estate lot at 518 E. Main Street, and in the designated Camel Club lot next to Kerr Brothers Funeral Home (about a one-block walk). Please do not park on Forest Avenue.