June 14-15 (Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 1-9 p.m.)

The Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest Weekend is a celebration of Kentucky’s thriving wine industry, held in historic Jessamine County, the site of our nation’s first winery founded by John James Dufour in 1799. The weekend will kick off with wine tastings at three wineries, a gourmet lunch, and a visit to a famous Thoroughbred horse farm followed by a Kentucky Farm to Table Dinner. On Saturday, attendees can browse the booths of Kentucky wineries from across the state. There will also be an arts and crafts fair, food vendors, live music, a hot air balloon glow, and fireworks.

http://www.kywinefest.com/