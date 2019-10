Lexington Public Library will host BOOktacular: A Great Gatsby Affair to benefit the Lexington Public Library foundation on Saturday, October 26th from 7-11pm. Food and open bar will be provided by Epping's on Eastside, and Lexington's "Lawyer" Band Witness Protection will perform live music. General and Gatsby-themed costume contests, a silent auction, a caricature artist and a magician will be featured.