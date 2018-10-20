Spend a full, interactive day at the Woodford Reserve Distillery with Master Distiller Chris Morris or Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall learning the fine art of crafting and appreciating bourbon – America’s native spirit. The day includes an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, an interactive demonstration of using grains to make mash, charring a barrel and tasting a variety of whiskeys. In addition, you will be guided through an exclusive Flavor Wheel demonstration that helps you identify the flavors in Woodford Reserve. A delicious bourbon-inspired lunch is included.
The Bourbon Academy at Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
OTHER