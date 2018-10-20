The Bourbon Academy at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Spend a full, interactive day at the Woodford Reserve Distillery with Master Distiller Chris Morris or Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall learning the fine art of crafting and appreciating bourbon – America’s native spirit. The day includes an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, an interactive demonstration of using grains to make mash, charring a barrel and tasting a variety of whiskeys. In addition, you will be guided through an exclusive Flavor Wheel demonstration that helps you identify the flavors in Woodford Reserve. A delicious bourbon-inspired lunch is included.

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
859-879-1939
