Bourbon Ball Swirl Buns

Wednesday, November 4th from 6:00-7:30PM @ Fritz Farm.

Join in the fun at Fritz Farm for take 'n bake Bourbon Ball Swirls!

Your favorite Kentucky bourbon candy flavors paired pastry dough will make you swoon! We’ll use dough from the Midway Bakery, slather with a chocolatey center, roll, swirl and create the most mouth-watering bourbon flavored icing. Makes 6 tasty swirls, take home icing, chocolate mini chips and chopped pecans for topping. Take your swirls home, bake them up for your friends or family! Includes all the supplies you’ll need along with step-by-step instruction. Register by noon on Nov 1st for this Nov 4th class.

Class size is limited so register early!

Each $35 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions. Ages 21+

Deadline to register is Sunday, November 1st by 12PM.

Due to limited class size, you may only purchase one ticket at a time. If you would like to register 3+ people, please email midwayartstudios@gmail.com.

*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.

We'll meet in the former Cru space on the Green between Honeywood & Pottery Barn.

Location:

Fritz Farm

120 Summit At Fritz Farm

Lexington, KY, 40517