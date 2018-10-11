This 5-day event aims to celebrate America's native spirit and the “people, places and things that make it so tasty,” while exploring other tastemakers who are using Bourbon and Whiskey to continue the tradition of this Kentucky specialty.

Bourbon & Bites: A Taste Outside The State. Oct. 11 6-9 p.m. Limestone Hall, 215 West Main Street. This six course progressive dinner features six out-of-state bourbons and whiskey cocktails, paired with a tapas style course indicative of their state. Must be 21 to attend.