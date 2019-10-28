Brad Heller + The Fustics/ Quite Literally/ Brad Fowble

Brad Heller - Whether with his backing band, The Fustics or performing as an acoustic artist, Brad Heller has established himself as a credible force among current songwriters. Honing his craft for over a decade and a half the Wilmington, North Carolina, transplant has built a reputation as a thoughtful songsmith who tackles a wide range of personal and social issues. Bouncing between a myriad of genres, Heller finds the creative drive in honoring musical influences that inspired him, while never abandoning his own unique sound.

Brad Fowble Music is an acoustic solo artist from Lexington Kentucky. Blending many styles together to create a unique sound, and edgy yet familiar Americana vibe. Brad includes elements of life, death, sadness, and everything in between in his music.

Quite Literally is a folk band based out of Louisville, KY. Combining threads from their individual music careers, they create a quirky lovable vibe.