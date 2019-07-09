"Breaking Up with Elvis"

After mom goes AWOL from her own husband’s funeral, she sends her daughter on a wild goose chase from Kentucky to the gates of Graceland, where she encounters a parade of quirky characters, including more than one Elvis. Has Mom gone off her rocker, or is Elvis really the answer to all her lost hopes and dreams? Original comedy inspired by “the Elvis concert that never was” at Lexington’s Rupp Arena in 1977. Rated G.