Brent Cobb (duo show)

Google Calendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

With a Grammy-nominated album under his belt, Brent Cobb spent most of 2017 on the road, touring behind his major label debut, Shine On Rainy Day. It was a hard time to not be inspired. Anchored by southern storytelling and swampy, country-soul swagger, Shine On Rainy Day had become a critical and commercial hit, earning Cobb a long string of shows with artists like Chris Stapleton and Margo Price. He embraced the road-warrior lifestyle, picking up ideas for new songs every time his band hit the highway.

Info

14732353_1599480237027178_377891007149099956_n.jpg
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brent Cobb (duo show) - 2020-03-13 20:00:00
.