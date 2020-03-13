Brent Cobb (duo show)

With a Grammy-nominated album under his belt, Brent Cobb spent most of 2017 on the road, touring behind his major label debut, Shine On Rainy Day. It was a hard time to not be inspired. Anchored by southern storytelling and swampy, country-soul swagger, Shine On Rainy Day had become a critical and commercial hit, earning Cobb a long string of shows with artists like Chris Stapleton and Margo Price. He embraced the road-warrior lifestyle, picking up ideas for new songs every time his band hit the highway.