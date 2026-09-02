Brit Floyd: The Moon, The Wall & Beyond

Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd celebrates two of rock's landmark albums with a full performance of "The Dark Side of the Moon," highlights from "The Wall" and favorites spanning Pink Floyd's catalog. The production pairs songs including "Time," "Money" and "Comfortably Numb" with lasers, video projections and theatrical staging.

8 p.m. Gatton Park on the Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. www.gattonpark.org