Brooks Hubbard Band is an exciting mix of folk/americana, pop, funk, rock, blues, and soul. Fans note familiar references ranging from James Taylor to The Allman Brothers Band, as well as Jackson Browne, The Band, John Mayer, and Jason Isbell.

Brooks is an experienced singer/songwriter who has toured nationally over the last 2 years directly supporting Stephen Kellogg, as well as opening for artists like KT Tunstall, Robert Cray, and Lucy Kaplansky.

Brooks also recently recorded his third full-length album, ‘American Story’ with friend and producer, Val McCallum (Jackson Browne) with other LA top-notch session players at Sage and Sound Studios in Los Angeles.

Since forming the band back in Music City 1-year ago, the Brooks Hubbard Band has been honing their sound through playing shows and writing songs together on a weekly basis in the Nashville area. They have cultivated their own sound and style, and it shows in their ability to make each live experience unique.